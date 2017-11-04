Pelicans' Davis, Cousins dominate Mavericks

DALLAS -- Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins were too much for the Dallas Mavericks to handle, leading the New Orleans Pelicans to a 99-94 victory on Friday night at American Airlines Center.

The twin terrors each finished with double-doubles, combining for 50 points, 35 rebounds, and 11 assists as the Pelicans (4-5) opened the four-game road trip on the right foot by snapping a two-game losing streak.

New Orleans led for nearly the entire game against arguably the worst team in the league. Davis finished with a game-high 30 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Cousins chipped in with 20 points and 22 boards, one rebound shy of his season high, and seven assists.

Etwaun Moore scored 11 points, Tony Allen had 10 points and Jrue Holiday contributed eight assists.

The misery continued for Dallas. The Mavs rallied late from 17 down to make it interesting but still dropped to a 1-9, matching their worst 10-game start since the 1993-94 season.

Harrison Barnes scored a team-high 26 points and grabbed six rebounds for Dallas. Rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. was the only other starter in double figures with 16 points.

Dirk Nowitzki went only 2 of 9 from the field and scored seven points. Nerlens Noel went scoreless in 13 minutes.

J.J. Barea did have 13 points off the bench. Devin Harris returned to the second team after one start and scored 10. Salah Mejri picked up most of the minutes at center in place of Noel and pulled down 13 rebounds.

The Pelicans were hot early, taking as much as a 14-point lead in the first quarter before Dallas came back to lead briefly in the second. New Orleans was back up 55-46 at halftime behind a combined 35 points and 18 rebounds from Davis and Cousins.

Both teams are back in action Saturday night. New Orleans is Chicago and the Mavs travel to Minnesota.

NOTES: Dallas owner Mark Cuban took exception to Golden State F Draymond Green criticizing the usage of “owner” in sports. “For him to try to turn it into something it’s not is wrong,” Cuban told ESPN. “He owes the NBA an apology. I think he does, because to try to create some connotation that owning equity in a company that you busted your a-- for is the equivalent of ownership in terms of people, that’s just wrong.” ... The Pelicans are eying Nov. 17 against Denver as a possible return date for PG Rajon Rondo. “I‘m getting better and trying to continue to stay in the weight room and get stronger,” he said.