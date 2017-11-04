Pelicans’ Davis, Cousins dominate Mavericks

DALLAS -- It’s pretty clear what Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins want to do on the court together.

“We are just trying to dominate in the paint,” Davis said.

They did just that Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks, leading the New Orleans Pelicans to a 99-94 victory at American Airlines Center.

The twin terrors each finished with double-doubles, combining for 50 points, 35 rebounds and 11 assists as the Pelicans (4-5) opened their four-game road trip on the right foot by snapping a two-game losing streak.

“Knowing that (the Mavericks) don’t really have a lot of rim protection, we did a great job of finding each other,” Davis said. “Our guards did a great job of finding us and we made the right passes out of the double teams. Some shots went in, some didn‘t, but we are going to continue to make those passes and trust our teammates and they are going to fall.”

New Orleans led for nearly the entire game against arguably the worst team in the league.

Davis finished with a game-high 30 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. He’s scored at least 30 points five times in his first eight games this season, while registering seven double-doubles in seven of his first eight games this year.

Cousins chipped in with 20 points and 22 boards, one rebound shy of his season high, and seven assists. He recorded eight double-doubles, including two games of at least 20 points and 20 rebounds.

”Obviously, I like our two big guys that we have,“ Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. ”They are pretty good in the post and pretty good outside. The thing that I love is that they are also unselfish players.

“You look at DeMarcus and most nights he has seven assists, eight assists, nine assists. AD is in the post and finding the right people, and scoring pretty much at will. That’s where our strength is and that’s where we are trying to go.”

E‘Twaun Moore scored 11 points, Tony Allen had 10 points and Jrue Holiday contributed eight assists for New Orleans.

The misery continued for Dallas.

The Mavs rallied late from 17 down to make it interesting but still dropped to a 1-9, matching their worst 10-game start since the 1993-94 season.

Harrison Barnes scored a season-high 26 points and grabbed six rebounds for Dallas. Rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. was the only other starter in double figures with 16 points.

Dirk Nowitzki went only 2 of 9 from the field and scored seven points. Nerlens Noel went scoreless in 13 minutes.

The Mavs shot only 38.6 percent and made just 9 of 34 from beyond the arc.

“I thought we had some good looks tonight,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “I thought there were a couple of times tonight we passed up some shots we had. With Davis in there, it’s one of those distorted games where a lot of your shots are going to be jump shots.”

J.J. Barea did have 13 points off the bench. Devin Harris returned to the second team after one start and scored 10. Salah Mejri picked up most of the minutes at center in place of Noel and pulled down 13 rebounds.

“Salah always battled Cousins well,” Carlisle said. “He really completes against him. He’s willing to give his body up and take charges. He gives us a passionate game against guys like Cousins.”

The Pelicans were hot early, taking as much as a 14-point lead in the first quarter before Dallas came back to lead briefly in the second. New Orleans was back up 55-46 at halftime behind a combined 35 points and 18 rebounds from Davis and Cousins.

Both teams are back in action Saturday night. New Orleans is Chicago and the Mavs travel to Minnesota.

NOTES: Dallas owner Mark Cuban took exception to Golden State F Draymond Green criticizing the usage of “owner” in sports. “For him to try to turn it into something it’s not is wrong,” Cuban told ESPN. “He owes the NBA an apology. I think he does, because to try to create some connotation that owning equity in a company that you busted your a-- for is the equivalent of ownership in terms of people, that’s just wrong.” ... The Pelicans are eying Nov. 17 against Denver as a possible return date for PG Rajon Rondo. “I‘m getting better and trying to continue to stay in the weight room and get stronger,” he said.