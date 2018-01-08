Knicks hold off Mavs' rally, end three-game skid

Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points and eight rebounds and Jarrett Jack drained the tiebreaking shot to help the New York Knicks post a 100-96 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night in Dallas.

Kyle O‘Quinn contributed 15 points and 11 rebounds off the bench as New York halted a three-game slide and won for just the second time in the past nine contests. Enes Kanter recorded 13 points and 18 rebounds and Jack had 12 points and eight assists.

Harrison Barnes scored 25 points for the Mavericks, who have lost three straight following a season-best four-game winning streak. Wesley Matthews added 14 points but Dallas shot just 37.4 percent from the field - including 6 of 24 from 3-point range - and was outrebounded 59-40.

The Knicks blew a late 13-point lead but were rescued by Jack, who hit an 11-foot floater in the lane with 31.4 seconds left for a 96-94 edge. Courtney Lee tacked on four three throws to boost the lead to six before Barnes scored a meaningless basket.

The margin was three early in the fourth quarter before Frank Ntilikina and O‘Quinn tallied back-to-back baskets to cap a 9-0 surge as the Knicks took an 86-74 lead with 7:08 remaining. O‘Quinn later scored in the interior to push the score to 90-77 with 4:49 to play.

New York still held an eight-point lead after two free throws by Porzingis with 3:25 to play. But Barnes began an 8-0 burst with a 3-pointer and Devin Harris ended it with another 3 to tie the score at 92 with 2:28 to play.

Porzingis scored 13 points and Kanter added 11 as the Knicks took a 56-52 lead into the break.

New York started strong with the game’s first eight points and later held a 22-11 advantage after Doug McDermott’s 3-pointer with 4:37 left in the opening quarter. The Knicks were 14-of-19 shooting and led 33-25 at the end of the stanza.

New York led 48-38 after a 3-point by Ntilikina with 5:31 remaining in the half before Dallas finished strong and moved within four on Smith’s 3-pointer as time expired.

Porzingis scored 10 of the Knicks’ 19 third-quarter points as New York led 75-71 entering the final stanza.

--Field Level Media