Undrafted rookie sparks Knicks to 1st road win

EditorsNote: Minor fixes

Undrafted rookie guard Allonzo Trier scored 23 points and led four bench players in double figures as the New York Knicks earned their first road win of the season with a 118-106 victory over the struggling Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

The Knicks gained confidence and control of the game with a quick, 13-3 start to the third quarter that led to a 33-18 advantage in the period and an 89-77 lead after trailing by three points at halftime.

Dallas, led by Dennis Smith Jr.’s 23 points, hoped for some good fortune at home after an overtime loss at San Antonio and a one-point defeat at the Los Angeles Lakers in its previous two games. But sloppiness that led to 18 turnovers, a lethargic offense and a toothless defense doomed the Mavs to a sixth consecutive loss.

The Knicks, meanwhile, found some offense they will need as they started a stretch with eight of their next 11 games on the road. New York, which came into the game ranked 25th in the NBA in scoring (106.0) and 26th in field-goal percentage (.431), had seven players score in double figures while the Knicks shot 54.8 percent overall despite going just 7 of 29 from beyond the arc.

Dallas momentarily cut the deficit to nine early in the fourth, but the Knicks went on a roll to open up a 102-85 lead with 8:18 to go.

Among the Knicks’ starters, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 18 points, 7-foot-1 rookie Mitchell Robinson had 13 points (5-for-6 shooting) and 10 rebounds, and second-year guard Damyean Dotson contributed 11 points. Off the bench, Enes Kanter had 13 points, Mario Hezonja scored 11 in just nine minutes and Lance Thomas, who helped spark the third-quarter spurt, had 10.

Mavs reserve Dorian Finney-Smith scored a season-high 19 points, rookie point guard Luka Doncic had 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists, while Harrison Barnes added 14 points on just 4-of-14 shooting while being shut out in the second half.

—Field Level Media