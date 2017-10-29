Embiid, Simmons lead 76ers past Mavericks

DALLAS -- Rising stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons each scored 23 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 112-110 road win against the Dallas Mavericks Saturday night at American Airlines Center.

Embiid, who said he would try to dunk on former teammate Nerlens Noel at every opportunity, hurt Dallas (1-6) with three 3-pointers, including a big one with under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter that gave the Sixers just enough breathing room to hold off a late Dallas rally.

Mavs guard Yogi Ferrell, with a chance to tie the game with a pair of free throws with 0.2 of a second to go, missed the front end. Dallas couldn’t convert his intentionally missed second free throw.

A buzzer-beater by Houston’s Eric Gordon on Wednesday prevented the Sixers (2-4) from a rare three-game win streak. It was still something of a milestone win for the young club, which hadn’t won in Dallas since Jan. 29, 2005. It ended Dallas’ 11-game home win streak against Philadelphia, and that had been the Mavs’ longest current home win streak against any team.

Embiid added nine rebounds and four assists while Simmons put up another stellar all-around stat line with eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals.

Guard T.J. McConnell had a big game off the bench for Philadelphia with 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting, plus eight assists and four rebounds.

Harrison Barnes led Dallas with 25 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers, the latter coming with 29 seconds left to make it a two-point game in favor of Philadelphia, 109-107. But a beautiful Embiid spin move quickly made it a four-point game and just enough cushion for the Sixers.

Wesley Matthews added 19 points for Dallas. Ferrell finished with 17 points, J.J. Barea had 15 and rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. scored 12 with eight assists, but six turnovers. Dirk Nowitzki finished with 11 points.

NOTES: Sixers G J.J. Redick missed Saturday’s game due to lower back stiffness he began to experience at the start of Friday’s practice. G Dario Saric got the start. ... C Jahlil Okafor will continue to be out of the rotation, according to coach Brett Brown. ... Mavericks G Devin Harris returned to action after missing Thursday’s game at Memphis. Harris is dealing with the death of his older brother following a car crash. ... F Dorian Finney-Smith is battling tendinitis in his knee, coach Rick Carlisle said, giving F Maxi Kleber minutes in recent games.