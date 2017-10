PG Dennis Smith Jr. on Wednesday became the second-youngest player in franchise history at 19 years, 10 months, 24 days. In his NBA debut on Wednesday against Atlanta, Smith played 30 minutes, dished out 10 assists and scored 16 points in a 117-111 loss to the Hawks.

C Dirk Nowitzki joined Kobe Bryant as the only players to play 20 years with the same franchise.