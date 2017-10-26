FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
October 27, 2017 / 3:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Dennis Smith Jr. scored 19 points to lead Dallas to their first win by knocking off the previously undefeated Memphis Grizzlies 103-94. “Smith’s pretty clearly a gamer. He is unafraid,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. Smith, the No. 9 pick in this year’s draft, accounted for 10 points during a 15-5 run that gave Dallas a 98-85 lead with 4 1/2 minutes left. He made 8 of 12 shots, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc, and dished out five assists.

G Devin Harris returned after missing three games following the death of his older brother. He scored six points.

F/G LeBron James totaled 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds Wednesday but also committed eight turnovers -- two shy of his career high -- in his 56th career triple-double.

