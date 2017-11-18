Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

G Dennis Smith Jr. struggled all night against PG Jeff Teague, scoring just eight points of 3-12 shooting with four assists and three turnovers.

G Devin Harris returned after missing two games with bruised ribs.

F Harrison Barnes scored 18 to lead the Mavericks, but was virtually shut down after the break.

C Dirk Nowitzki added 15 points and seven rebounds. Nowitzki did pass Hakeem Olajuwon for eighth place on the NBA’s all-time field-goals made list (and first among international players) at 10,750 on a 20-foot jumper in second quarter.