Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

G Dennis Smith Jr.’s minutes remain restricted after his second appearance since returning from a left hip strain that sidelined him six games. Smith played 26 minutes against Miami.

F Dirk Nowitzki tied a career-high for attempted 3-pointers on Friday with 15. He converted six.

F Josh McRoberts (foot injury) watched Friday night’s game from the Dallas bench against the Heat, the team he played the past three seasons. Coach Rick Carlyle said it is not unreasonable for McRoberts to return in the “coming weeks.”