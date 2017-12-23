FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#US NBA
December 24, 2017 / 3:39 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Dennis Smith Jr.’s minutes remain restricted after his second appearance since returning from a left hip strain that sidelined him six games. Smith played 26 minutes against Miami.

F Dirk Nowitzki tied a career-high for attempted 3-pointers on Friday with 15. He converted six.

F Josh McRoberts (foot injury) watched Friday night’s game from the Dallas bench against the Heat, the team he played the past three seasons. Coach Rick Carlyle said it is not unreasonable for McRoberts to return in the “coming weeks.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.