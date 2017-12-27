FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 28, 2017 / 4:50 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Maxi Kleber had 15 points and eight rebounds

F Harrison Barnes had 16 points and 10 boards Tuesday.

F Harrison Barnes said he knows he can be a better closer. But coach Rick Carlisle said the Mavs as a whole can help Barnes become a better closer. “We love the fact that he embraces the challenge of being that guy -- he really has since he’s gotten here (in the summer of 2016),” Carlisle said. “It’s an on-going thing. It’s not something that you just flip the switch and all of a sudden you’re an NBA closer. Or I should say an NBA No. 1 closer.”

F Dirk Nowitzki recorded 18 points and seven rebounds.

PG J.J. Barea scored a team-high 20 points Tuesday.

