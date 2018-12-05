Doncic guides Mavs past Blazers

EditorsNote: Minor fix

Rookie forward Luka Doncic scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks polished off the visiting Portland Trail Blazers 111-102 Tuesday night.

Wesley Matthews added 17 points and DeAndre Jordan contributed 12 points and 17 boards for the Mavericks, who have won eight in a row at home and nine of 11 games overall.

Damian Lillard collected 33 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Trail Blazers, who have lost three in a row and six of their past seven games. CJ McCollum scored 18 points, and Al-Farouq Aminu chipped in 12 points and 13 rebounds for Portland.

Jordan and Matthews each scored 11 points for Dallas as it marched to a 60-45 lead at the half.

Portland trimmed the deficit to 70-60, but the Mavericks went on a 6-0 run. Lillard scored six in a row to get it to 76-66. Dallas jacked its lead to 87-73 going into the final period.

The Mavs scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to go in front 92-73. The Blazers drew within 100-93 on a Lillard jump shot with 4:03 to play.

Matthews sank a pair of free throws to give Dallas a 102-93 advantage with 3:16 remaining. Jusuf Nurkic answered with a layup to cut it to 102-95, but Doncic hit two foul shots for a nine-point Mavericks lead with 2:18 left. Lillard’s layup got Portland to within 104-97 with 1:50 on the clock.

After Dennis Smith split a pair at the line to make it 105-97, Lillard tipped in his own miss to cut it to 105-99 with 1:25 to go. However, Doncic delivered a 3-pointer to give Dallas a 108-99 lead with 58.7 seconds to play. Smith’s dunk seconds later wrapped it up for the Mavs.

Dallas used an 11-0 run to go ahead 28-17 late in the first quarter. The Mavs increased the difference to 34-20 heading into the second quarter.

The Mavs hiked their advantage to 40-23 before the Blazers scored six points in a row. Dallas kept coming, taking a 15-point edge into the break.

—Field Level Media