Lillard, McCollum carry Blazers past Mavs

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 49 points and the Portland Trail Blazers broke things open in the fourth quarter en route to a 107-93 triumph over the Dallas Mavericks Friday night at American Airlines Arena.

Lillard scored 29 points and McCollum added 20 for the Trail Blazers (27-22), who won their fourth straight game and gave coach Terry Stotts his 250th career coaching victory. Ed Davis had a big game off the bench, scoring 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting, grabbing 13 rebounds and blocking three shots.

Harrison Barnes scored 21 points and Dennis Smith Jr. chipped in 18 points and seven assists for the Mavericks (16-33), who lost for the fifth time in six outings.

Lillard did not score until late in the second quarter but finished making 9 of 18 shots from the field. McCollum made 9 of 14 and had five assists and four rebounds. Center Jusuf Nurkic collected 12 points and eight rebounds for Portland.

The Blazers outrebounded Dallas by a 54-37 margin. The Mavericks shot only .393 from the field.

Portland outscored Dallas 35-19 in the second quarter to seize a 52-44 halftime edge. McCollum had 13 points at the break.

The Blazers increased the margin to 59-47. The Mavericks trimmed the difference to 61-59 midway through the third quarter. Portland carried a 75-68 advantage into the final period.

Portland began the fourth quarter with a 20-5 tear. Lillard’s 3-point shot extended the Blazers’ lead to 95-74 with 6:50 remaining. Dallas never got closer than 14 points the rest of the way.

Dallas jumped to a 25-17 lead after one quarter despite 11 points by McCollum. Lillard was scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting.

The Mavericks led 36-30 when the Blazers went on a 17-2 run to go ahead 47-38. Portland’s advantage was eight points at the half.

Portland did not have the services of starting small forward Evan Turner, who was not with the team for “personal reasons.”

