Randolph, Kings overpower Mavericks

Zach Randolph scored 11 of his game-high 22 points while the Sacramento Kings were running up a 14-point lead in the first quarter Tuesday night, paving the way to a 114-109 win over the Mavericks in Dallas.

The win was the Kings’ second in three meetings with the Mavericks this season.

J.J. Barea had a 19-point, 13-assist double-double for Dallas, which joined Atlanta and Phoenix as the NBA’s first three 40-game losers. Berea’s assist total was a season high.

Randolph connected on his first of two 3-point attempts among five field goals in the early runaway. The Kings more than doubled the Mavericks’ total, 27-13, into the final minute of the first quarter.

Randolph’s second 3-pointer gave Sacramento its largest lead of the first half, 61-38, with 2:02 left in the second quarter.

The Kings went on to lead by as many as 26 points in the third period en route to a fourth win in their past six road games.

Dallas, which has lost nine of its past 11, got no closer than 10 in the second half until the final seconds.

Randolph’s point total, his highest since pouring in 26 at New Orleans on Jan. 30, was the product of 10-for-15 shooting, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range.

Bogdan Bogdanovic dropped in three 3-pointers to account for almost half of his 19 points for the Kings, who had opened a three-game trip with a competitive 111-106 loss at Minnesota on Sunday.

Garrett Temple added 13 points, Justin Jackson 12, Kosta Koufos and De‘Aaron Fox 11 apiece and Willie Cauley-Stein 10 for Sacramento, which connected on 54 percent of its shots.

Randolph also shared game-high rebounding honors with Koufos with seven. Fox complemented his 11 points with a team-high seven assists.

Harrison Barnes and Dwight Powell scored 18 points apiece, Dennis Smith Jr. had 17, Wes Matthews 13 and Dirk Nowitzki 12 for Dallas, which had beaten the Los Angeles Lakers 130-123 in its last home game.

--Field Level Media