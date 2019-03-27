Fox carries Kings to hard-fought win over Mavericks

Mar 26, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) is introduced before the game against the Sacramento Kings at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In a hard-fought and tightly contested matchup of two teams that hope to be making a playoff push at this time next season, the visiting Sacramento Kings rode De’Aaron Fox’s fantastic finish to a 125-121 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

Fox scored eight of his team’s final 11 points in the final and decisive 2:27 of the game, including a dazzling, driving layup with 26.2 seconds to go that gave the Kings a 121-117 lead. Fox finished with 23 points, eight assists and five rebounds, and buried all four free-throw attempts in clutch situations.

Buddy Hield finished with 17 points, going just 4 of 13 from the floor, but he was clutch late with a 3-pointer from the wing with 1:07 to go to retake the lead for the Kings, 119-116. He later hit both free-throw attempts for the Kings’ final points to extend to a four-point margin.

The Mavs got another stellar game from rookie sensation Luka Doncic, who led Dallas with 28 points and his seventh triple-double of the season that included 12 assists and 12 boards. His night could have been devastating if not for missing all nine of his 3-point attempts.

Dwight Powell scored 21 points on 6 of 7 shooting, many coming at the rim off Doncic dishes.

Kings forward Harrison Barnes made his return to Dallas since being traded to Sacramento at the trade deadline. He had 18 points on 7 of 16 shooting. Willie Cauley-Stein had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Marvin Bagley III and Bogdan Bogdanovic each contributed 14 points.

Dallas took a 110-102 lead with 4:47 to go after there had been eight ties and 12 lead changes after three quarters. But just two minutes later, Fox’s free throws tied the game at 112-112.

—Field Level Media