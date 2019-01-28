Raptors clip Mavericks despite Doncic triple-double

The visiting Toronto Raptors drained 17 3-pointers and Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points, offsetting a triple-double by rookie sensation Luka Doncic in a 123-120 victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.

The Raptors salvaged the final game of their three-game road trip, while Dallas couldn’t cap its three-game home stand with a third consecutive win.

Doncic, though, put on a show with a game-high and career-best 35 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. It was his second triple-double and sixth 30-point game of the season.

Leonard’s jumper tied the game at 108-108 with 4:25 remaining and his driving layup made it 118-112 with one minute to play.

Kyle Lowry contributed 19 points, with all five of his field goals coming from deep. Pascal Siakam had 14 points, including a three-point play that put Toronto ahead 111-108 with 3:56 to go. Fred VanVleet added 13 points, including three 3-pointers, off the bench.

Leonard scored 19 of Toronto’s 70 first-half points and the Raptors led by 12 at the break.

Dallas climbed back in the game in the third quarter, doubling up the Raptors, 30-15. Toronto missed its first 10 shots of the quarter and then lost the lead for the first time since the opening minutes of the game when Dennis Smith Jr. made a layup and a 3-pointer to put Dallas up 75-74.

The Mavs grabbed their largest lead, 92-85, early in the fourth. Doncic’s 3-pointer made it 104-99 before the Raptors made their charge to grab the much-needed victory.

Dallas will look back at its poor free throw shooting (23 of 34) as being a fatal flaw.

Harrison Barnes struggled to get 14 points on 3-of-11 shooting. Smith and reserve forward Dorian Finney-Smith both finished with 13 points and Wesley Matthews had 12.

Leonard added 10 rebounds and Serge Ibaka (11 points, 11 boards) also had a double-double for Toronto.

—Field Level Media