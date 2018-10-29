Gobert, Jazz get better of Jordan, Mavs in big man showdown

Rudy Gobert outdueled DeAndre Jordan in a classic battle of big men Sunday night, contributing a team-high 23 points to the visiting Utah Jazz’s 113-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Donovan Mitchell scored 20 points and the Jazz shot 52.5 percent from the field en route to their third straight victory.

Dennis Smith Jr. topped Dallas with 27 points.

Gobert recorded his sixth straight double-double to open the season with a season-high 16 rebounds to complement his 23 points, which were just two fewer than the season-best output he had in Utah’s win at New Orleans on Saturday night.

Jae Crowder (15 points), Georges Niang (13), Joe Inglis (12) and Grayson Allen (11) also scored in double figures for the Jazz, who beat the Mavericks for the fourth consecutive time and second straight in Dallas.

Jordan nearly offset Gobert with his sixth straight double-double, and like his rival pulled down a season-best in rebounds with 19. He also had 12 points and nine assists, narrowly missing his first career triple-double.

Wesley Matthews (22 points), Luka Doncic (14) and Maxi Kleber (11) made it five Mavericks in double figures in the club’s third consecutive loss.

After the Mavericks rallied from a game-opening 11-2 deficit to make it a tight game throughout most of the second and third periods, the Jazz finally took command with a 9-0 burst early in the fourth quarter that turned a three-point game into a 91-79 advantage.

Allen contributed a 3-point basket and four free throws to the run-away.

Dallas shot just 41.8 percent for the game.

