Barnes leads Mavs past Wizards to snap skid

Harrison Barnes finished with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds, as the Dallas Mavericks stopped a three-game losing streak with a 98-75 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The win completed a sweep of the two-game season series versus the Wizards. The Mavericks now have won 17 of the last 19 games against Washington and swept the season series in seven of the last eight years.

Barnes hurt the Wizards in both games this year. He scored 31 points in the first contest, a 113-99 Dallas victory in Washington.

In Monday’s game, Barnes shot 9-of-16 from the field, as the Mavericks took the lead in the first half and never trailed again.

Dennis Smith Jr. finished with 17 points while Yogi Ferrell and Wesley Matthews each added 14 in the victory.

Washington guard John Wall dealt with migraine issues during the day but started, scored 11 points and handed out five assists in 36 minutes. Coach Scott Brooks said earlier in the day that Wall would be a game-time decision.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 18 points in a game where the Washington offense never got going. The 75 points were the Wizards’ second-lowest total this season.

Both teams lost a player in the contest. Dallas center Salah Mejri was ejected with 3:19 left in the third quarter after picking up two quick technicals when he disagreed with the officials on a call.

Washington forward Otto Porter Jr. left in the third quarter due to a right hip strain and did not return.

The game was tied at 22 after one quarter before Dallas used an eight-point run early in the second period and took a 32-24 lead. J.J. Barea scored four of those points, and the Wizards called timeout less than a minute later.

That didn’t help, though, as Dallas came back and went on a 10-2 run and eventually stretched its lead to 53-37 at halftime. Barnes scored 14 in that first half while Matthews added 11.

--Field Level Media