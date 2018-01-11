Schroder's double-double leads Hawks past Nuggets

Dennis Schroder contributed 19 points and 10 assists for his third double-double of the season to help the Atlanta Hawks record a 110-97 victory over the Nuggets on Wednesday in Denver.

Taurean Prince scored 16 points and Kent Bazemore added 14 for Atlanta, which shot 18 of 18 from the free-throw line while halting a four-game losing streak. Prince was 4 of 9 from 3-point range, and the Hawks were 12 of 27 overall.

Gary Harris scored 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting for Denver, which has lost three straight games and five of the past seven. Will Barton added 15 points and Jamal Murray scored 13.

The victory was the only one for the Hawks (11-30) during a five-game road trip that concluded in Denver. Atlanta is 4-19 away from home this season and owns the worst overall record in the NBA.

Malcolm Delaney scored consecutive baskets to give the Hawks a 93-81 lead with 6:06 remaining. Denver (21-20) trailed by 10 after a basket by Harris before Mike Muscala scored an inside hoop and then buried a 3-pointer to give Atlanta a 102-87 lead with 3 1/2 minutes left.

Bazemore knocked down a 19-footer to give the Hawks a 106-90 edge with 2:27 to play.

Denver big man Nikola Jokic had 12 rebounds and seven assists but scored just nine points on 4-of-21 shooting. Jokic missed all eight 3-point attempts, and the Nuggets were 9 of 37 as a team.

The Hawks led by 10 points early in third quarter. However, Denver whittled away at the lead and Harris drained a 3-pointer and followed up with a basket to push the Nuggets within 66-64 with 5:34 left in the stanza. Atlanta led by seven after two free throws by John Collins with 1:48 remaining before settling for an 82-78 edge entering the fourth quarter.

Prince scored 14 first-half points and Bazemore added 12 as the Hawks led 54-46 at the break.

Atlanta led 31-21 after Prince scored the first basket of the second quarter before Denver ripped off 10 consecutive points to tie the game. The Hawks answered with the next seven points and remained ahead the rest of the quarter en route to the eight-point halftime lead.

