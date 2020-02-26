Grant's career-best 29 lift Nuggets past Pistons

Jerami Grant scored a career-high 29 points, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray scored 16 each, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Detroit Pistons 115-98 on Tuesday night.

Feb 25, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets player development coach Stephen Graham before the game against the Detroit Pistons the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Porter Jr. had 13 points for the Nuggets, who won their second straight game.

Derrick Rose and Christian Wood scored 20 points each, Brandon Knight had 14, Langston Galloway 12 and Tony Snell 10 for Detroit, which has lost seven in a row.

The Nuggets’ lead was 10 after the third quarter, and the Pistons were within nine early in the fourth before Denver went on a run to pull away.

Grant had two dunks and Porter drained a couple of jumpers during a 9-0 surge that put the Nuggets up 93-75. Jokic, who was quiet for most of the second half, hit a 3-pointer that gave Denver a 102-82 lead, and the Nuggets held on to improve to 40-18.

The Nuggets increased their 13-point halftime lead to 65-50 on a dunk by Paul Millsap, but Detroit didn’t go away. Rose drove for a layup, Svi Mykhailiuk sank a 3-pointer, Rose was fouled on a shot from deep and hit all three free throws, and Wood split a pair from the line during a 9-0 run that got the Pistons within six.

Millsap scored on an offensive rebound and Gary Harris hit a 3-pointer after Monte Morris stole the ball from Rose, making it 70-59 with 5:06 left in the third.

Murray and Jokic had 11 points each in the first half, during which Denver slowly built a double-digit lead. The Pistons recovered from an early nine-point deficit to score 11 straight and take a 23-21 lead on Thon Maker’s dunk.

The Nuggets scored the last eight points of the period to take a six-point lead into the second, an advantage they never relinquished.

The Pistons trailed by 13 early in the second quarter but went on an 8-2 run to get within 43-36 on a layup by Rose midway through the frame.

The visitors kept pace with Denver and pulled within 47-41 on Mykhailiuk’s 3-pointer with 3:39 left, but the Nuggets closed the half out to lead 59-46 at intermission.

—Field Level Media