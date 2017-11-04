Preview: Warriors at Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors are playing superb on their road trip and look to make it a three-game sweep when they visit the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Golden State walloped the Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio by an average of 24 points before arriving in the Mile High City.

The Warriors rolled up 141 points in a 28-point rout of the Clippers and then looked just as good in a 112-92 win over the Spurs on Thursday. The offense has been clicking as Golden State leads the NBA in scoring (120 points per game) and blocked shots (9.1) while ranking second in 3-point field goals made (13.4). Denver is 2-0 on a six-game homestand after power forward Paul Millsap hit three free throws with 11.8 seconds left in Friday’s 95-94 victory over Miami. Millsap scored a season-best 27 points for his second 20-point performance of the campaign for his new club.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, NBCSN Bay Area (Golden State), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (6-3): Shooting guard Klay Thompson is off to a solid start as he scored 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting and made five 3-pointers in the win over the Spurs. Thompson is shooting 52.7 percent - including 45.7 from 3-point range - and is marveling at the overall figure, which would represent a career high if he can sustain it. “It would be awesome to shoot that percentage from the floor throughout the whole year,” Thompson told reporters. “It would be incredibly difficult. That’s what Kevin (Durant) shot last year. But if you’re around 50 percent as an outside shooter, that’s great. That’s what I aim for.”

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (5-4): Denver signed Millsap in the offseason to provide a veteran presence, and the four-time All-Star wasn’t feeling too stellar when he missed two free throws with 26.2 seconds left. But the Nuggets went right back to him, and he didn’t seem to feel the stress of the situation after getting fouled while shooting a 3-pointer as he sank each free throw. “That’s why we’re giving him $30 million,” coach Michael Malone told reporters in reference to Millsap’s annual salary. “What I love is, he misses two big free throws. We go right back to him. He draws the foul and calmly, coolly, steps up and knocks down three humongous free throws.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors were 2-1 against the Nuggets last season and have won eight of the last 11 meetings.

2. Denver SG Jamal Murray recorded three points on 1-of-6 shooting Friday after averaging 23.3 over his previous three games.

3. Golden State is the lone NBA team to make at least 10 3-pointers in each of its contests.

PREDICTION: Warriors 123, Nuggets 116