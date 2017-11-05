Durant, Curry carry Warriors past Nuggets

DENVER -- The Golden State Warriors hit the road searching for consistency after a tough start to the season.

They’re heading home with three wins and feeling good after running the Denver Nuggets off their home court.

Kevin Durant scored 25 points, Stephen Curry had 22 points and 11 assists, and Golden State routed Denver 127-108 on Saturday night.

Draymond Green had 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Klay Thompson scored 15 points for Golden State, which has won three straight and six of its last seven.

The wins came against three teams with winning records -- the Los Angeles Clippers, San Antonio Spurs and Denver. The Warriors averaged 126.7 points on the trip.

”Getting on the road was good for us,“ coach Steve Kerr said. ”Sometimes you need to get on the road to feel more threatened. A team like this, especially, that’s used to being successful. I thought we took a couple of home games for granted and we weren’t defending, we weren’t bringing energy.

“I‘m really pleased. What a great trip. Three tough teams and obviously we’re rounding into form and turned a corner on this trip.”

The Warriors led for most of the game Saturday and put it away by the start of the fourth quarter.

“We’re starting to put it together on both ends of the floor, we’re taking better care of the ball and we’re playing better defense,” Green said. “It took us a couple of weeks to lock in on it but I think we’ve gotten there and we’ve got to continue to do it.”

Will Barton had 21 points and eight rebounds and Emmanuel Mudiay scored 15 points for Denver, which lost the second game of a home back-to-back. No Nuggets starter scored in double figures.

“They know what it takes,” Barton said of Golden State. “They’re the world champs and they know what they’re doing. Hopefully we learned something from them tonight.”

Golden State (7-3) blitzed the Nuggets with a dominant third quarter. Denver had owned the period its previous four games, outscoring opponents 146-78, but the Warriors turned the tables, outscoring the Nuggets 43-21 in the third.

It was the most points Denver (5-5) has allowed in a quarter this season, and it couldn’t match the Warriors’ offense. The Nuggets made nine shots and committed seven turnovers. Golden State was 16 of 23 from the field and hit 6 of 11 3-pointers.

The Warriors outscored the Nuggets 27-6 during a stretch where it turned a five-point lead into an 87-61 advantage halfway through the quarter.

“Our starting team in the third quarter didn’t have a lot of energy and when things went south we didn’t fight or compete,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “That was a little disappointing.”

Malone called two timeouts to try to stop the run but couldn’t turn the momentum. Curry converted a four-point play with a 3-pointer and a free throw and nearly had another one, and Durant scored 13 points in the quarter.

“I think everybody came out with great energy in the second half,” Durant said. “We found something in the pick-and-roll and we tried to exploit it. Steph, he should have had eight points. He had two four-point plays that kind of broke their backs a little bit.”

Durant hit three free throws with 32 seconds left in the third to make it 103-74 and then watched the fourth quarter on the bench with Curry.

The Warriors have been guilty of slow starts this season but took a 36-23 lead after the first quarter.

Denver’s second unit sparked a run in the second quarter that wiped out a 13-point deficit and gave the Nuggets a 47-41 lead. Golden State started the quarter 1 of 13 from the field but got hot in the last five minutes to lead 60-55 at intermission.

NOTES: Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo sat behind the Warriors’ bench. He coached Denver SG Gary Harris and Golden State PF Draymond Green in college. He spent the day talking with both players. ...Golden State coach Steve Kerr said he regretted using offensive language toward a referee in Thursday’s win over San Antonio. “That was embarrassing,” he told reporters at Saturday morning’s shootaround. “My daughter sent me the meme of it. It was all over the Internet. I just hung my head in shame.” ... Nuggets F Juancho Hernangomez (mononucleosis) has started practicing but is still not close to returning. ... Golden State G Shaun Livingston was inactive for rest.