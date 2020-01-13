Jokic leads Nuggets past Clippers

Nikola Jokic had 20 points and 15 rebounds for his 21st double-double of the season, Jamal Murray scored 10 of his 19 points from the foul line, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 114-104 on Sunday night.

Jan 12, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant (9) controls the ball as Los Angeles Clippers forward Patrick Patterson (54) guards in the first quarter at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Harris scored 15 points, Michael Porter Jr. 13 and Monte Morris 12 for Denver, which had seven players score in double figures.

Kawhi Leonard had 30 points, Lou Williams 26 and Montrezl Harrell 25 for the Clippers, who played without Paul George (hamstring injury).

Denver led by 17 after Jokic hit a 3-pointer early in the third quarter, and the Clippers started to chip away. Leonard hit a jumper and Williams scored off a turnover to force a Nuggets timeout, and Jerami Grant, who finished with 11 points, hit a shot and Jokic his third 3-pointer to make the score 76-58.

Denver took an 89-74 lead into the fourth quarter, but L.A. didn’t go away. After Jokic hit a short jumper to make it 105-87 midway through the final period, the Clippers made a run.

Patrick Beverley hit a 3-pointer, and then Leonard and Harrell scored off consecutive Nuggets turnovers to make it 105-94. Denver called a timeout, but JaMychal Green blocked a Grant shot and Leonard drained a 3-pointer to cut it to eight.

Harrell split two free throws to pull to 106-100, but a foul by Beverley, along with Clippers coach Doc Rivers getting ejected, sealed the win for Denver.

The Nuggets trailed by one after the first quarter but slowly built a lead in the second quarter led by Harris and Porter. Harris, who has struggled with his shot over the past 11 games, was 4-for-5 from the field in the quarter and scored 12 of his 15 points in the period.

Denver led by five early in the second quarter and went up 53-42 on a Harris 3-pointer. Murray’s 23-footer with 4.8 seconds left gave the Nuggets a 66-52 lead at the break.

—Field Level Media