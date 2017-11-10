Surging Nuggets sink Thunder

DENVER -- Emmanuel Mudiay scored a season-high 21 points, Paul Millsap had 17 points, seven assists and tied a career high with six blocks, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 102-94 on Thursday night.

Nikola Jokic contributed 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Will Barton and Mason Plumlee scored 13 each off the bench for the Nuggets, who earned their sixth win in eight games.

Carmelo Anthony led the Thunder with 28 points to tie a season high and move into 24th place on the NBA all-time scoring list. He passed former teammate Allen Iverson and ended the night with 24,385 career points.

Russell Westbrook had 13 points, seven rebounds and a season-low five assists for the Thunder, who have lost four straight.

Raymond Felton scored the first six points of the fourth to put Oklahoma City in front, but Denver (7-5) went on a 9-0 run to take an 89-82 lead with 6:35 left. Mudiay hit a 3-pointer, his fourth of the game, and a driving layup around Millsap’s fadeaway jumper.

Anthony checked in and scored five quick points, and Westbrook hit a 3-pointer to cut the Thunder’s deficit to 93-90. Westbrook missed a layup that would have made it a one-point game, and Millsap converted a three-point play to give Denver a 96-90 lead with 2:09 left.

Anthony’s tip-in with 1:42 left made it a four-point game, but Barton hit two free throws, and Jokic’s tip with 52 seconds gave Denver a 100-92 lead.

Anthony passed Iverson on a 3-pointer that put Oklahoma City ahead 44-42 with 4:52 left in the second quarter. The former Nuggets star had 15 points in the first half to help the Thunder take a 53-51 lead at the break.

Oklahoma City (4-7) led by as many as 11 in the first quarter, but Denver rallied behind 11 points each from Mudiay and Barton off the bench to take a brief two-point lead in the second quarter.

NOTES: F Carmelo Anthony scored his first 13,940 points playing for the Nuggets 2003-2011. He is 20 points behind Ray Allen for 23rd on the NBA all-time scoring list. ...The Nuggets honored their ABA roots with a halftime ceremony featuring former players Spencer Haywood, Chuck Williams and Ralph Simpson. ... Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan, F Paul George and G Russell Westbrook were fined $15,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for public criticism of the officials after Sunday’s game at Portland. ... The last time Denver F Paul Millsap had six blocks was March 28 2016, against the Chicago Bulls. ... Westbrook produced 11 total assists in his past two games after averaging 11.1 in his previous seven.