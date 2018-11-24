Lyles' season-high 22 points lead Nuggets past Magic

Trey Lyles scored a season-high 22 points off the bench, Nikola Jokic finished four points shy of a triple-double, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Orlando Magic 112-87 on Friday night.

Jamal Murray scored 16 points and Mason Plumlee had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Denver (12-7).

Terrence Ross led the Magic with 18 points and made his first seven shots — four from 3-point range — before missing. Nikola Vucevic had 16 points for Orlando (9-10).

The Nuggets took control of this one with a strong second quarter. Like they did in the third quarter against Minnesota on Wednesday, they clamped down defensively and hit some key shots.

Denver led by just 40-37 after Vucevic had a putback layup with 4:06 to go in the first half, but Gary Harris hit a step-back jumper, Juancho Hernangomez drained a 3-pointer and Harris hit another bucket to make it 47-37.

Hernangomez capped a 14-5 run to end the half with his second 3-pointer and a 54-42 Nuggets lead at intermission.

Denver tried to pull away in the third quarter with an 8-0 run and led by 16 after Murray’s jumper with 4:51 to go in the third. Orlando crept within 10 on a free throw from Aaron Gordon, but Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer and the Nuggets extended to a 17-point lead, their biggest of the game to that point.

Mo Bamba’s 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter got the Magic back within 11 but Mason Plumlee hit two layups and Lyles a running layup to extend Denver’s lead back to 90-73 with 8:46 left.

After a timeout the Magic missed their next two shots — including the first miss by Ross — and Denver put it away. Lyles hit a cutting layup and was fouled to put the Nuggets up 20. A Murray 3-pointer made it 96-73 with 7:11 left to cap a 12-0 run.

Malik Beasley’s 3-pointer off a steal and dunk with 5:08 left gave Denver a 29-point lead.

