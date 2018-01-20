Booker scores 30 as Suns knock off Nuggets

Phoenix guard Devin Booker scored 30 points and TJ Warren added 25 points in the Suns’ 108-100 victory over the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center in Denver on Friday.

Reserves Josh Jackson and Isaiah Canaan had 16 points apiece and Canaan made a season-high four 3-pointers for the Suns, who broke a three-game losing streak.

Guard Jamal Murray had 30 points and five 3-pointers and guard Gary Harris had 16 points and four 3-pointers for the Nuggets, playing the first game of a five-game homestand. They have lost six of eight.

Warren, who was 11-of-17 from the field, missed the previous two games with low back soreness.

Murray returned after missing the 109-104 loss at the Clippers on Wednesday when he experienced concussion symptoms He made 10 of 17 from the field and 5 of 8 on 3-pointers. He was one short of a career-high for threes made.

Harris capped a 10-3 Denver run with a short jumper to bring the Nuggets within four at 101-97 with 3:57 remaining, but Tyson Chandler made a follow shot on a Suns’ fourth-shot opportunity and Warren hit a jumper to make it 105-97 and enable the Suns to hold on.

The Nuggets were not closer than seven again.

Booker had four 3-pointers for the Suns, who made 14 of 33 from distance.

Nikola Jokic had 14 points, 17 rebounds and five assists, but he also committed six of the Nuggets’ 16 turnovers. The Suns had 11 turnovers.

Warren had 12 points in the first quarter and Murray had 10 as the Nuggets took a 31-29 lead.

The Suns opened the second quarter on a 10-0 run and led by 10 at half, 60-50.

Alex Len’s dunk on a lob pass from Tyler Ulis gave the Suns an 82-68 lead with 2 1/2 minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Suns starting power forward Marquese Chriss missed his fourth straight game because of a hip injury. He was injured in the second quarter of a 114-100 victory over Oklahoma City on Jan. 7, the Suns’ last victory until Friday.

--Field Level Media