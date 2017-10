F Juancho Hernangomez was diagnosed with mononucleosis and will not travel with the Denver Nuggets on their four-game road trip, the team announced Tuesday. Hernangomez was held out of Monday’s loss to the Washington Wizards with an undisclosed injury and was off to slow start. In Denver’s first two games, Hernangomez played 13 minutes but did not record any statistics. Symptoms of the virus include fatigue, sore throat and fever and typically last four to six weeks.