Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
October 31, 2017 / 2:40 AM / in an hour

Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SG Jamal Murray produced one of the best games of his career, scoring 18 of his 26 points in the second half Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets. Murray took the floor for his 88th career game off to a 28.8 percent start (17-for-56) this season, including 2-for-21 from 3-point range. He made two of his first five 3-pointers in the season opener against Utah on Oct. 18 but missed his next 16 before getting a 3-pointer in the opening minutes Sunday on the same floor where he scored 33 for Kentucky against Ohio State in December 2015. He made 5 of 6 shots in the second half Sunday and finished 8 of 14 from the field while coming within four of his career high set April 7 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

F Kenneth Faried did not play for the first time this season. Coach Mike Malone said he did not want to pair Faried and F/C Mason Plumlee together.

F Richard Jefferson made his season debut, and the former Net received a nice hand when he checked in with 2:23 remaining.

F Wilson Chandler added 14 of his season-high 18 during the third-quarter on Sunday. Chandler shot 5 of 6 in the quarter after entering the game off to a 33 percent (12-of-36) start.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
