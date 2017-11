C Nikola Jokic had 19 points and 14 rebounds as Denver withstood a hot start and finish by Miami to win for the fourth time in five games. They had to survive a last-second 23-footer by Dion Waiters to celebrate.

F Paul Millsap hit three free throws with 11.8 seconds left after missing a pair 15 seconds earlier to help the Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 95-94.