Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

C Nikola Jokic and head coach Mike Malone were ejected after a confrontation with official Rodney Mott with the Nuggets trailing by 18 midway through the second quarter. Malone charged onto the court and had to be restrained by one of his assistant coaches after he believed Jokic was fouled on a play under the basket. Jokic followed him to the locker room after delivering some choice words to Mott. Jokic finished with six points and six rebounds in 12 minutes.

G Gary Harris led the Nuggets with 20 points in a road loss to the Lakers on Sunday.

F Paul Millsap exited before the end of the first half Sunday with a left wrist sprain. Millsap had five points and four rebounds in 13 minutes.