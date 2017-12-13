Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

C Nikola Jokic missed his sixth consecutive game due to a left ankle sprain. Jokic, who hasn’t played during the six-game road trip due to an ankle sprain, could return as early as Wednesday’s game at Boston. “He’s getting closer. He’s definitely moving in the right direction,” coach Michael Malone said. “The ankle is still very, very sore, but he’s moving better. He’s managing the pain, and whether he’s available (Wednesday) night, we’ll wait and see.”

F Mason Plumlee supplied 10 points and a season-high 13 rebounds for the Nuggets, who beat Detroit 103-84. “Start to finish, we were solid,” Plumlee said. “I would say this was our best job staying in coverages and doing what we said we were going to do in the game plan with the exception of (Detroit’s Langston) Galloway coming off those screens. We really guarded the way we wanted to.”

G Gary Harris tallied eight points, six rebounds, nine assists and four steals in Denver’s 103-84 win over Detroit.

G Jamal Murray scored 28 points to lead the Nuggets to a 103-84 win over Detroit. He scored 19 after halftime. “Early in the game, I was just trying to call a couple plays to get him going, get him looks,” coach Michael Malone said. “Once Jamal sees the ball go through the net early on, he starts shooting into a very big basket as the game goes along.”