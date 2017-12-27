FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 28, 2017 / 4:55 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Denver Nuggets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Emmanuel Mudiay returned after missing four games with a sprained right ankle. He played the final two minutes and scored seven points.

C Nikola Jokic had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists before being ejected early in the fourth quarter, but the Nuggets (19-15) closed it out to win their third straight.

F Trey Lyles added 16 points and eight rebounds against his former team, and the Nuggets beat the Utah Jazz 107-83 on Tuesday night.

G Gary Harris and G/F Wilson Chandler each scored 15 points for Denver.

G Jamal Murray scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Murray led the way in the first quarter with 13 points to give the Nuggets a 13-point lead at one point.

G/F Wilson Chandler and Gary Harris each scored 15 points for Denver.

