Preview: Kings at Nuggets
#US NBA
October 22, 2017 / 4:18 AM / in 3 days

Preview: Kings at Nuggets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Denver Nuggets made significant strides last season in large part because they could score with just about anyone. After a lackluster offensive effort in their opener, the Nuggets look to get their rhythm going when they host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday in their first home game of the season.

Denver, which ranked third in the NBA in scoring in 2016-17 at 111.7 points per game, had 21 turnovers and managed just 12 free-throw attempts in a 106-96 loss at Denver on Wednesday. “We couldn’t score. We couldn’t execute. We couldn’t value the ball,” coach Michael Malone said. “And that led to (the Jazz) getting whatever they wanted on the offensive end.” Included in the struggle was a scoreless second half for standout big man Nikola Jokic, who finished with seven points. The Kings picked up their first win of the season Friday in Dallas, riding a balanced attack and a dominant effort on the boards to a 93-88 triumph.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, NBCSN California (Sacramento), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE KINGS (1-1): Guard George Hill has settled in well with his new team, following up a 16-point showing in Wednesday’s loss to Houston with a team-high 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting against Dallas. Nineteen-year-old rookie De‘Aaron Fox was just 4-of-13 from the floor Friday but posted his first career double-digit assist game with 10 helpers in 26 minutes. Veteran forward Zach Randolph had 13 points in his team debut after missing the opener due to oral surgery.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (0-1): Jamal Murray and Emmanuel Mudiay battled it out for the starting point guard spot in the preseason, but the situation remains fluid and neither stood out in the opener. “We’re excited about the future for both of those guys,” Malone said. “We’re (going to) live with their mistakes and let them play through their mistakes.” Murray, who received the start against Utah, was 2-for-6 from the floor in 20 minutes and Mudiay went 3-for-8 in 19 minutes, with both players chipping in just two assists apiece.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Kings C Willie Cauley-Stein has back-to-back double-doubles to open the season.

2. Nuggets SG Gary Harris hit all three of his 3-point tries against Utah after finishing 10th in the NBA beyond the arc (42 percent) last season.

3. Sacramento rookie SF Justin Jackson has seven points and zero assists in 36 minutes through the first two games.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 108, Kings 99

