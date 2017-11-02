Nuggets pull away from Raptors in third quarter

DENVER -- Jamal Murray scored 24 points, Paul Millsap had 20 and the Denver Nuggets used an explosive third quarter to rout the Toronto Raptors 129-111 on Wednesday night.

Emmanuel Mudiay had 16 points and six assists and Gary Harris scored 15 points for the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic finished two points shy of his first triple-double of the season. He had eight points to go with 16 rebounds and 10 assists. He also had two blocks.

Norman Powell led the Raptors with 14 points, Serge Ibaka had 11 and DeMar DeRozan scored 10 while Kyle Lowry was held to nine points The Nuggets held the Raptors’ potent starting backcourt to 19 points two nights after they scored 44 in a win at Portland.

The Raptors (4-3) are known for their defense, but they gave up a season high in points two nights after holding the Trail Blazers to 85 points in a 14-point win.

The Nuggets (4-4) never trailed, led by as many as 36 and were hardly challenged in the opener of a six-game homestand. Millsap hit his first four shots and scored 11 of Denver’s first 13 points as the Nuggets quickly went ahead 18-6.

The Raptors cut it to eight, but a 9-0 run at the end of the first quarter gave Denver a 34-19 lead.

The Nuggets increased it to as many as 19 in the second quarter, but Toronto’s late rally got it within a manageable 60-46 heading into halftime.

The Raptors scored the first five points of the second half but then Murray -- and the Nuggets -- took over. Murray scored seven straight points, the last on a 25-foot 3-pointer, to put Denver up 72-54.

His finger roll and another 3-pointer -- his third on five attempts in the game -- put the Nuggets up 93-60.

He finished with 16 of Denver’s season-high 43 points in the quarter. The Nuggets have now outscored their last three opponents 121-65 in the third quarter, winning two of them.

NOTES: Toronto C Jonas Valanciunas returned to the lineup after missing four games with a left ankle sprain. The Raptors were 2-2 in those games. ... Nuggets coach Michael Malone said F Juancho Hernangomez is still out while dealing with mononucleosis. “He has not been cleared yet to play or do any contact,” Malone said. “I do not anticipate him being back for a few weeks.” ... The Nuggets’ 69 points in the second half were the most Toronto has allowed this season. ... Denver Broncos LB Von Miller and Colorado Avalanche C Matt Duchene were sitting courtside.