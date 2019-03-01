Mitchell, Korver help Jazz hold off Nuggets

EditorsNote: adds “for the Nuggets” in fifth graf; fixes to “19-5” in 11th graf

Feb 28, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap (4) in the second quarter at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Mitchell scored six of his 24 points late in the fourth quarter, Kyle Korver hit six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, and the short-handed Utah Jazz beat the host Denver Nuggets 111-104 on Thursday night.

Derrick Favors finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Joe Ingles had 15 points and 10 assists for the Jazz, who ended Denver’s nine-game home winning streak.

Rudy Gobert finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, including a key one in the final minute when the Nuggets were rallying.

Utah played without guards Dante Exum (sprained ankle), Ricky Rubio (left hamstring tightness) and Raul Neto (left hamstring tightness).

Will Barton had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Jamal Murray also scored 21, and Nikola Jokic finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets. Denver had won 20 of 21 at home before Thursday night.

Despite being short-handed, the Jazz grabbed control with a dominant second quarter. Utah held the Nuggets to 22.7 percent from the field in the quarter as Denver tied a season low for points in a period with 15.

The Nuggets’ 37 points in the first half were also a season low.

Utah expanded its lead to 18 on a 3-pointer by Korver midway through the third quarter. Denver rallied behind Barton’s 11 points in the third to get within seven, but Mitchell’s 3-pointer at the buzzer pushed the lead to 81-70 headed into the fourth.

Denver scored the first five points of the fourth to get within six, the closest it had been since the first half, and then was within five after two free throws by Gary Harris with 8:41 left.

The Jazz responded. Korver scored eight points in a 13-0 run that pushed the lead to 97-79 with 6:03 left.

Denver had one last surge, outscoring the Jazz 19-5 during a run to cut the deficit to 102-98 with 1:41 left. After Mitchell hit a layup, Denver’s Paul Millsap drained a 3-pointer to make it 104-101 with 1:14 left.

Mitchell sank a long jumper to make it a five-point game with 54.4 seconds to go, and Denver couldn’t get any closer.

—Field Level Media