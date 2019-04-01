Wizards topple host Nuggets

EditorsNote: Updates 4th graf with Golden State result

Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (14) warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at the Pepsi Center.

Troy Brown Jr. scored 24 points, Thomas Bryant had 20 points and 14 rebounds and the Washington Wizards dealt the Denver Nuggets a home loss with a 95-90 upset on Sunday.

Jabari Parker also had 20 points for Washington, which had lost six of seven, and Bradley Beal added 17.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic had 23 points and 14 rebounds before being ejected after receiving two quick technical for arguing a non-foul call with 3:46 remaining. Paul Millsap had 13 points and 16 rebounds.

The Nuggets had won eight of 10 and fell one game behind Golden State for the best record in the Western Conference. The Warriors whipped the Charlotte Hornets 137-90 on Sunday.

Bryant’s dunk off an alley-oop pass from Beal put Washington up by four with 1:58 remaining.

Millsap missed two free throws with 1:02 left and Denver couldn’t convert the offensive rebound. A technical foul on Beal led to another missed free throw but then the Wizards missed two shots at the other end.

After Denver missed a pair of shots, Washington rebounded and Parker hit one of two free throws to make it 95-90 with 11 seconds left, and Denver turned it over on their next time down.

The Nuggets missed their last nine field-goal attempts.

Denver led by nine at halftime, but Washington chipped away in the third quarter.

Brown’s dunk made it 72-71 with 1:42 left, Parker’s dunk gave the Wizards their first lead of the game with 32 seconds left, and Bryant’s dunk with less than one second left sent Washington into the fourth quarter with a 75-72 lead.

Denver was 4-for-20 from the field with four turnovers in the third quarter.

Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer gave the Nuggets a 38-25 lead early in the second quarter, but the Wizards rallied behind a 12-0 run and got to within 46-45 on Bryant’s basket with 4:50 left in the half.

Denver used a 16-5 run capped by Murray’s 3-pointer to take a 62-50 lead and led 62-53 at intermission.

