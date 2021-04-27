Jerami Grant, Frank Jackson power Pistons past Hawks

Jerami Grant and Frank Jackson each scored 18 points and helped the Detroit Pistons end their three-game losing streak on Monday with a 100-86 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks.

Detroit had six players in double figures, with Grant and Jackson joined by Cory Joseph (15), Hamidou Diallo (14), Saddiq Bey (11 points, eight rebounds) and Mason Plumlee (10 points). The Pistons reserves outscored Atlanta’s backups 44-22.

The win allowed the Pistons to salvage a game in the three-game season series.

The loss ended Atlanta’s two-game winning streak; the Hawks have won 11 of their last 15.

Atlanta got 17 points from Bogdan Bogdanovic and 15 points from Kevin Huerter.

The Hawks may have lost two more guards with injuries. Huerter was taken to the locker room with an apparent left shoulder issue with 6:12 remaining, and Brandon Goodwin left the court in a wheelchair with a serious left ankle sprain with 3:17 remaining.

The Hawks played without Trae Young (left ankle sprain) for the third straight game and were unable to use Lou Williams, who sat out the contest with flu-like symptoms.

Atlanta did get Kris Dunn on the court for the first time all season, after preseason surgery on his right ankle. He played 13 minutes and did not score.

The Pistons led 27-23 after the first quarter and stretched the advantage to as many as 14 points on two occasions in the first half. Detroit led 55-44 at halftime.

Detroit led 74-59 after Isaiah Stewart’s basket with 2:52 left, but the Hawks scored the final eight points of the quarter to trim the lead to 74-67 entering the fourth quarter. The Pistons then used an 8-2 spurt to regain a 13-point advantage, and Atlanta never got closer than nine points.

The Pistons are off until Wednesday when they host the Dallas Mavericks. Atlanta plays at Philadelphia on Wednesday in the first of a two-game series.

--Field Level Media