Dinwiddie's basket allows Nets to defeat Pistons

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 22 points and hit the game-winning shot with 1.1 seconds remaining as the Brooklyn Nets blew a 15-point lead late in the third quarter but recovered to beat the Detroit Pistons 101-100 on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Dinwiddie won the game when he took the inbounds pass from Joe Harris after the Nets called the last timeout. He gained possession behind the 3-point line, curled around in front of the foul line, got Detroit’s Ish Smith to leave his feet and released the 13-foot floater in the lane before Andre Drummond came over to provide help.

The Nets needed Dinwiddie’s shot because Detroit took a 100-99 lead on a layup by Drummond with 4.7 seconds remaining. Drummond drove on Caris LeVert after Detroit called its last timeout and his shot rolled around the net before going in, giving

Detroit its first lead since the opening moments of the first quarter.

Dinwiddie made 9 of 13 shots and four of Brooklyn’s 13 pointers. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as the Nets shot 46.3 percent and allowed 24 points off 15 turnovers.

DeMarre Carroll contributed 16 for Brooklyn while Joe Harris chipped in 12.

Tobias Harris led the Pistons with 20 points while Stanley Johnson added 18. Rookie Luke Kennard added 13 while Drummond pulled down 13 rebounds and was limited to seven points due to foul trouble as Detroit dropped its fifth straight.

The Nets held a 73-58 lead on a 3-pointer by Hollis-Jefferson with 3:50 left in the third and Detroit gradually came back. The Pistons tied the game at 94 on a layup by Tobias Harris with 2:16 left but Dinwiddie hit a 3-pointer with 1:21 left for a 97-94 lead.

After Drummond converted the putback of his missed layup with 1:03 to play, LeVert split a pair at the line with 42.2 seconds left for a 98-96 lead. Stanley Johnson rebounded Avery Bradley’s missed 3-pointer and hit a layup with 31.9 seconds left for a 98-98 deadlock and Drummond scored after LeVert split a pair of foul shots again with 13.7 seconds left.

--Field Level Media