Drummond's 24-20 game leads Pistons over Nets

Andre Drummond totaled 24 points, 20 rebounds and came up with a significant defensive play in the final seconds as the Detroit Pistons held on for a 103-100 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets in their first game under new coach Dwane Casey.

Drummond produced his 52nd career 20-20 game but it was his defense that gave the Pistons a win in Casey’s debut with the team.

With 15 seconds to play, the Pistons held a 101-100 lead and the Nets had a chance to go ahead. Spencer Dinwiddie inbounded to Caris LeVert but Drummond provided the interior defense by fronting LeVert and forced a turnover.

After Drummond’s defensive stand, Reggie Jackson hit two free throws with 6.2 seconds left. Following Brooklyn’s timeout, Joe Harris missed a well-contested 3-pointer from the top of the key and Blake Griffin secured the rebound.

Griffin led the Pistons with 26 points while adding eight rebounds and six assists.

The frontcourt duo helped the Pistons win on a night when they allowed 66 points in the paint by making numerous plays in the fourth quarter. Drummond and Griffin combined on 14 points and eight rebounds in the final 12 minutes when the Nets nearly went ahead.

Brooklyn took its first lead of the second half on a LeVert floater with 4:26 left but the Pistons countered with Drummond and Griffin. The Nets were within 101-100 when Harris hit his only 3-pointer with 74 seconds left and consecutive Detroit shot-clock violations allowed the Nets to have a chance at the win in the final seconds.

Jackson (7-for-20 shooting) added 19 points for the Pistons, who shot 42.4 percent and missed 18 of 24 3-pointers.

LeVert led all scorers with 27 points while Dinwiddie added 23 and six assists off the bench, but the Nets missed 22 of 27 3-pointers on a night when they shot 48.8 percent.

Jarrett Allen added 17 while Harris contributed 13 for Brooklyn.

Drummond reached his double-double early in the third and converted consecutive hoops to put Detroit ahead 62-56 with 8:46 remaining. Drummond picked up his third foul about a minute later but the Pistons took their first double-digit lead at 70-60 on a three-point play by Griffin with 7:19 left.

Detroit took a pair of 13-point leads and held an 83-76 lead going into the fourth before the dramatic finish.

