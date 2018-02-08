Pistons push past Nets for 5th consecutive win

Blake Griffin poured in 25 points, Andre Drummond pulled down an NBA season-high 27 rebounds and the Detroit Pistons stretched their winning streak to five games by downing the visiting Brooklyn Nets 115-106 on Wednesday night.

Griffin, who joined the Pistons for the second game of the streak, also had a team-best seven assists. Drummond’s rebounding total was two shy of his career high. He also contributed 17 points, three steals and three blocks.

Stanley Johnson had 19 points and three steals, Ish Smith added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Langston Galloway tossed in 13 points off the bench for Detroit.

Allen Crabbe scored a career-high 34 points for the Nets, who have lost eight of their past nine. Joe Harris had 18 points, DeMarre Carroll supplied 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Jarrett Allen chipped in 13 points, 14 rebounds and six assists for Brooklyn.

Brooklyn was making its second trip to Little Caesars Arena in less than three weeks. The Nets defeated Detroit 101-100 on Jan. 21 on a last-second basket from Spencer Dinwiddie, who had 12 points and 11 assists on Wednesday.

The Nets were missing three rotation players -- forwards Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin) and Quincy Acy (finger) and guard Caris LeVert (concussion).

Detroit led 53-50 at halftime.

The Pistons increased the margin to 10 midway through the third with an 8-0 spurt, capped by a Johnson steal and Smith layup. Brooklyn soon went on an 11-2 run, which included two Crabbe baskets, to pull within one.

Detroit recovered and got the lead up to 79-73 entering the fourth. Johnson’s steal and layup in the opening minute of the quarter made it a 10-point game again, 83-73.

Led by Crabbe, who scored 10 points in a 1:29 span, the Nets closed the gap to 91-88. Detroit was up by eight after a Johnson basket, but Allen’s layup with under two minutes left made it 107-103. Griffin responded with a bank shot in the lane, then fed Smith for a layup a minute later to put the game away.

