Horford, Celtics send Pistons to sixth straight loss

DETROIT -- Al Horford stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and the Boston Celtics handed the Detroit Pistons their sixth consecutive loss, 91-81, on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena.

Kyrie Irving tossed in 16 points, while Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown had 12 apiece for Boston. Rookie Jayson Tatum added 11 points, and Aron Baynes snared a season-high 13 rebounds for the Celtics (23-5), who overcame a scoreless drought of more than six minutes in the fourth quarter.

Tobias Harris led the Pistons (14-12) with 19 points. Anthony Tolliver contributed a season-high 15 points off the bench, Avery Bradley had 12 and Ish Smith added 11. Andre Drummond was held to six points but grabbed 15 rebounds.

Detroit scored a season low in points and shot a season-worst 33.3 percent (28-for-84) from the field. Boston shot 41.8 percent (33-for-79).

The Pistons’ losing streak is their longest since they dropped 10 straight in February and March 2015.

Irving scored 11 first-half points, and the Celtics led 44-37 at halftime. Drummond was held scoreless and the Pistons shot 31.8 percent during the half.

Boston assumed command early in the second half. The Pistons went scoreless for over five minutes and missed their first nine shots. The Celtics reeled off 10 unanswered points during that span, capped by a Horford 3-pointer for a 54-37 lead.

Tolliver’s layup late in the quarter brought the Pistons within 10, but a Terry Rozier 3-pointer in the final second made it 73-59.

Boston led by 16 before the Pistons reeled off 12 unanswered points.

Detroit cut the deficit under double digits on a Harris 3-pointer with 5:50 remaining. He hit another, then Smith drove for a layup to make it 79-75. A Brown basket ended the Celtics’ scoring drought, which lasted 6:20.

A Tatum 3-pointer with 1:55 left nudged Boston’s lead to 87-79 and stifled Detroit’s rally.

NOTES: Celtics SF Marcus Morris missed the game due to left knee soreness. ... Boston rookie SF Jayson Tatum leads the NBA in 3-point percentage, a surprise to Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy. “Look, I thought he was the best prospect in the draft. He’s got all the tools,” he said. “The thing is, anybody who says they’re not surprised by (a rookie‘s) 3-point shooting, based on what he did in college, is lying.” ... Detroit PG Ish Smith made his 300th career steal in the second half. ... Boston has won its past four road games against Detroit. ... The Celtics complete a back-to-back by playing at Chicago on Monday while the Pistons finish off a three-game homestand against Denver on Tuesday.