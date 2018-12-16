Pistons roll to end six-game skid, halt Celtics’ winning streak

Blake Griffin had 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists and the host Detroit Pistons snapped a six-game losing streak while ending the Boston Celtics’ eight-game winning streak with a 113-104 victory on Saturday.

Andre Drummond posted 19 points, 20 rebounds, five blocks and three steals for Detroit. Reggie Bullock, returning after a five-game absence due to an ankle sprain, supplied 15 points while Langston Galloway tossed in 14 off the bench and Reggie Jackson chipped in 12. Luke Kennard added 10 points and three assists.

Kyrie Irving’s 26 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals led the Celtics. Marcus Smart had 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals while Jayson Tatum contributed 17 points and eight rebounds.

Boston led 66-63 early in the second half but the Pistons scored the next 13 points. Jackson got the outburst going with a putback. Drummond contributed a layup and a dunk, and Kennard hit a 3-pointer and assisted on another basket.

That run gave Detroit a 76-66 lead with 5:42 left in the quarter. Griffin made two free throws late in the quarter to give the Pistons an 11-point advantage.

The Celtics closed the gap to 85-78 before the quarter ended.

Sparked by a Drummond three-point play, the Pistons opened the fourth with a 10-1 run. The bench took over the scoring duties the remainder of that spurt. Galloway made a layup, and Jose Calderon and Stanley Johnson drained jump shots.

Smart hit a corner three for Boston’s first field goal of the quarter with 4:29 remaining, cutting Detroit’s lead to 97-88.

Bullock’s three with 3:37 left gave the Pistons a 100-90 lead. The Celtics had a chance to cut to seven with 1:25 left but Drummond swatted a Tatum layup attempt.

Irving eventually made it a seven-point game with a three but Boston couldn’t get any closer.

The Pistons led 57-56 at halftime. Griffin led Detroit with 11 points and Galloway had 10. Irving paced the Celtics with 17.

Boston won the first two meetings in late October.

