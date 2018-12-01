Griffin powers Pistons past Bulls for fourth straight win

Blake Griffin had 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and the host Detroit Pistons extended their winning streak to four games by defeating the Chicago Bulls 107-88 on Friday.

Reggie Jackson also scored 20 points, while Andre Drummond piled up 19 points, 19 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals for Detroit. Reggie Bullock added 13 points and six assists, and Ish Smith tossed in 12 points.

Rookie Wendell Carter Jr.’s career-high 28 points led the Bulls. who have lost five straight and nine of their last 10. Carter’s previous high was 25 points against Phoenix on Oct. 31.

Jabari Parker had 12 points, but Zach LaVine, the Bulls’ top scoring threat, was held to eight points on 3-for-12 shooting and made five turnovers.

Detroit, which is now 2-0 against Chicago this season, shot 45.1 percent from the field while the Bulls shot 43 percent.

The Pistons led 55-40 at halftime. Detroit shot 47.7 percent from the field, while Chicago connected at a 40.5 percent rate.

The Pistons scored the first eight points of the game. Jackson got a fortunate bounce early on, banking in a 3-pointer. He proceeded to make his next five shots, including four more threes, while scoring 17 points before the break.

Drummond hit a short jumper with 2:33 left in the second quarter to give the Pistons a 19-point lead at 53-34.

Carter erupted for 15 of the Bulls’ first 17 points in the third quarter as the Bulls pulled within five, at 62-57. The Pistons answered with a 12-0 run, including seven points from Griffin.

Drummond stretched the Pistons’ lead to 20 at 79-59 with a layup. The Bulls scored the last six points of the quarter.

The Bulls hung around and got the deficit into single digits on a Robin Lopez basket with 7:25 left. A Jackson three made it a 12-point game, and Drummond scored inside to make it 90-76. Drummond finished off a 13-1 run with an alley-oop dunk for a 98-77 advantage.

—Field Level Media