Zach LaVine-led Bulls roll over Pistons

Zach LaVine had 18 points and the visiting Chicago Bulls topped the Detroit Pistons 100-86 on Sunday.

Slideshow ( 27 images )

LaVine racked up 37 points in a three-point Chicago victory over Detroit last month in the first meeting between the teams. The Bulls had a much more balanced approach on Sunday.

Lauri Markkanen contributed 16 points and eight rebounds and Patrick Williams tossed in 10 points with seven rebounds.

Denzel Valentine and Ryan Arcidiacono added nine points apiece, Daniel Gafford scored eight with 11 rebounds and Tomas Satoransky chipped in eight points with nine assists.

Jerami Grant led Detroit with 26 points but 14 of them came in the opening quarter. Mason Plumlee had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Frank Jackson also scored 12 points and Isaiah Stewart added 11.

Chicago’s reserves outscored the Pistons’ bench 40-25. The Bulls had a 57-45 rebounding advantage and also held Detroit to 16.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

The teams combined for 17 turnovers in the third quarter as the Bulls outscored the Pistons 29-20.

Chicago had a 7-0 spurt to gain a 65-54 lead. Thaddeus Young hit two free throws and Markkanen drained a corner 3-pointer. Following a Detroit turnover, Satoransky found Young for a fast-break layup.

LaVine’s corner 3 with four minutes remaining in the quarter gave Chicago a 70-58 advantage.

Jackson made a fast-break layup after a Bulls turnover in the final minute of the quarter, cutting the Bulls’ lead to 10, 75-65.

An 8-0 Chicago run early in the fourth stretched its lead to 17 at 86-69. Arcidiacono made his third 3-pointer of the game, Coby White scored on a floater and Valentine fired in a 3-pointer during that stretch.

Another Valentine shot from deep with 6:51 left extended the Bulls’ lead to 90-71.

Both teams got strong bench contributions in the first half, which ended with the Bulls on top 46-45.

Gafford had eight points and seven rebounds in eight minutes to spark Chicago. Stewart had 11 points and Dennis Smith Jr. contributed six with four assists for Detroit.

--Field Level Media