Drummond powers Pistons past Cavs

EditorsNote: resending to fix slug

Andre Drummond had 23 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks to boost the Detroit Pistons past the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 113-102 on Monday night.

Blake Griffin had 21 points, 12 rebounds and five assists and Reggie Bullock contributed 21 points and four assists for the Pistons, who led by as much as 30. Reggie Jackson added 13 points and Ish Smith tossed in 11 off the bench.

Both teams were coming off long layoffs. Neither had played since Wednesday and the time off refreshed Detroit, which led by 20 at halftime.

The Cavaliers had six players in double figures, led by rookie Collin Sexton’s 18 points and four assists. Jordan Clarkson had 16 points, four rebounds and four assists. Ante Zizic and Rodney Hood chipped in 12 points apiece.

The Pistons had three players in double figures by halftime as they rolled to 66-46 lead. Drummond led the way with 13 points, while Griffin had 12 and Bullock tossed in 10.

Detroit had a 24-10 run in the first quarter while establishing a 38-27 lead.

Cleveland went scoreless for the first five minutes of the second quarter as the Pistons increased their lead to 49-27. Reserve forward Stanley Johnson had seven points and an assist during that stretch.

A Sexton 3-pointer pulled the Cavs within 14 points at 56-42, but that’s as close as Cleveland came for the remainder of the half. Bullock hit a three in the final second to push the lead to 20.

Glenn Robinson III and Jackson made 3-pointers to start the second half and extend the Detroit advantage to 72-46.

Bullock’s 3-pointer with 5:44 remaining in the quarter maintained the 26-point advantage at 87-61. Less than two minutes later, Griffin made two free throws to stretch Detroit’s advantage to 30.

Detroit started to lose focus later in the quarter and the Cavs climbed back with an 18-2 run. Clarkson converted a four-point play with 8:09 remaining to cut their deficit to 14, 95-81. Cleveland never got closer than 11.

—Field Level Media