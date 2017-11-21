Love helps Cavaliers dominate Pistons

DETROIT -- Kevin Love had 19 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, and the Cleveland Cavaliers extended their winning streak to five games with a 116-88 romp over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

LeBron James supplied 18 points and eight rebounds while playing just 27 minutes in the blowout for Cleveland (10-7). Jae Crowder contributed 18 points and Jose Calderon tossed in 14.

The Cavaliers, who led by as much as 39, shot 52.5 percent (42 of 80) from the field and 48.5 percent (16 of 33) from long range.

Andre Drummond’s streak of grabbing 12 or more rebounds since the start of the season ended at 16 games. The Detroit center was held to eight points and eight rebounds while committing six turnovers.

Tobias Harris had 11 points, and Stanley Johnson and Reggie Jackson added 10 apiece for the Pistons (11-6), who have lost three of their last four games. Detroit’s six-game home winning streak was snapped.

Cleveland fired in 11 of 17 3-point attempts in the first half and opened a 73-46 lead.

The Cavs finished the first quarter on a 19-5 run to gain a 36-23 lead. James, who had 16 points in the quarter, started it with two 3-pointers. Love scored eight points during that stretch.

Channing Frye scored eight points early in the second, helping the Cavs push the lead to 20 points. A Kyle Korver 3-pointer made it 61-38 and frustrated Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy received a technical a short time later.

J.R. Smith hit Cleveland’s last 3-pointer of the half during the final minute and Crowder provided the 27-point lead with a pair of free throws.

The Pistons hadn’t given up more than 64 points in any half this season.

The lead grew to 30 early in the third on Calderon’s 3-point basket. The Cavs led 101-62 after three quarters.

NOTES: Detroit PF Jon Leuer (left ankle sprain) was inactive. The Cavs remain without PG Derrick Rose (left ankle sprain), SG Iman Shumpert (left knee soreness) and C Tristan Thompson (left calf strain). ... Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said Cavs G Dwyane Wade is quite comfortable at the point. “Dwyane, his rookie year, was a starting point guard in the league for us in Miami,” said Van Gundy, the former Heat coach. “It’s not like Dwyane’s not used to playing the point.” ... Detroit PG Reggie Jackson made the 400th 3-pointer of his career in the second quarter. ... Cavs SF Jae Crowder was playing in his 400th career game. ... The teams don’t play again until Jan. 28th in Cleveland.