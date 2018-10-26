Pistons' Drummond does number on Cavs

Andre Drummond powered for 26 points and 22 rebounds as the host Detroit Pistons remained unbeaten through four games with a 110-103 victory over the winless Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

Drummond notched his 22nd career 20-20 game and second this season.

Blake Griffin, who scored a career-high 50 points in an overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, supplied 26 points and 10 rebounds. Reggie Jackson contributed 16 points, and Ish Smith chipped in 10 for Detroit.

The Pistons overwhelmed Cleveland on the boards, 48-30, to overcome 20 turnovers. They shot 52.6 percent from the field, compared with the Cavs’ 46.1 percent, and made 11 of 28 3-point attempts.

The Cavaliers’ top player, power forward Kevin Love, missed the game with a sore left foot.

Four of Cleveland’s reserves reached double figures. Kyle Korver led the way with 21 points, Jordan Clarkson tossed in 18, rookie Collin Sexton chipped in 14 points and five assists, and Larry Nance added 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Among the starters, George Hill led the way with 15 points.

The Pistons finished the first half on a 12-2 run to take a 58-50 halftime lead. Drummond had 12 points and 12 rebounds before the break.

Detroit never quite pulled away but maintained a lead throughout the second half.

Jackson hit back-to-back shots, one of them a 3-pointer, to give the Pistons a 71-58 advantage with 7:16 left to play in the third quarter. Drummond’s shot in the lane about three minutes later made it 76-62.

A short jumper by Reggie Bullock gave the Pistons a 16-point advantage at 80-64 just inside two minutes left in the quarter and they ended the period up 80-68.

Griffin made a 3-pointer with 10 minutes to go for an 87-74 lead. Korver’s layup with six minutes left pulled the Cavs within nine at 92-83.

Korver scored on another layup with 2:24 left to cut the lead to seven at 100-93. Jackson answered with a 3-pointer right away to nudge Detroit’s lead back to double digits.

Cleveland got within six in the final minute but couldn’t get any closer.

