Drummond, Pistons slip past short-handed Mavs

Andre Drummond recorded his eighth 20-20 game of the season with 24 points and 20 rebounds, and the host Detroit Pistons escaped with a 93-89 win over the depleted Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

Jan 31, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Maximilian Kleber (42) shoots on Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Mavericks were missing four of their usual starters. DeAndre Jordan, Dennis Smith Jr. and Wesley Matthews were traded to the New York Knicks prior to the game in a blockbuster deal. Rookie sensation Luka Doncic sat out due to left ankle soreness.

Blake Griffin, who was named as an All-Star reserve earlier in the day, supplied 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Detroit. Reggie Jackson had 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and Langston Galloway added 11 points off the bench.

Harrison Barnes, the lone remaining regular in the Dallas lineup, led his team with 27 points. Devin Harris and Dwight Powell tossed in 15 and 10, respectively, off the bench.

The Mavs opened up a 14-point lead in the second quarter before Detroit closed with a 16-6 run to cut Dallas’ advantage to 49-45 by halftime.

Harris scored 12 first-half points to lead Dallas while Griffin scored 13 for the Pistons.

The Mavs were clinging to a two-point lead midway through the third before Barnes drained a 3-pointer. Barnes soon made a three-point play to nudge the lead to eight.

When Powell made a layup with 3:18 left in the quarter, Dallas’ lead was 65-54. The Mavs’ edge was 70-63 entering the fourth.

Detroit gradually chipped away in the fourth and finally pulled ahead 79-78 on a Griffin hook shot with 5:25 remaining.

Dallas scored the next five points, including a long 3-pointer by Barnes. Drummond made the next two baskets to tie it at 83-all.

Drummond’s put-back with 1:56 left gave the Pistons an 85-84 lead. Jackson made a reverse scoop shot to push the advantage to three.

Barnes drained two free throws with 57 seconds left. Griffin answered with a hook shot.

Barnes drove in for a layup, but Jackson made two free throws. Jalen Brunson made one of two foul shots with 5.4 seconds left to cut Detroit’s lead to two.

Drummond closed out the game with two free throws.

—Field Level Media