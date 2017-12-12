Preview: Nuggets at Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are sliding downhill after a strong start and look to halt a six-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Detroit opened the season by winning 14 of its first 20 games before the current skid that rates as its longest since a 10-gamer during the 2014-15 campaign.

The Pistons established season lows for points and field-goal percentage (33.3) in Sunday’s 91-81 loss to the Boston Celtics and the postgame body language of the players stood out to coach Stan Van Gundy. “We’ve lost some confidence and we need to get it back,” Van Gundy said afterward. “We knew we were going to play a month unlike anyone else in the NBA, and we started it well, but now it has gotten bad.” Denver is experiencing its own struggles as it blew an eight-point lead late in regulation in Sunday’s 126-116 overtime loss against the Indiana Pacers. The Nuggets are 1-3 on a six-game road excursion and a meager 4-10 away from home this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Altitude 2 (Denver), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (14-12): The Denver meltdown against the Pacers was disturbing and coach Michael Malone attempted to downplay it by pointing out the absences of starting frontcourt players Paul Millsap (wrist surgery) and Nikola Jokic (ankle). But after holding a 114-106 advantage with 2:54 remaining in regulation, the Nuggets were torched 20-2 the rest of the way in the 10-point setback. Forward Trey Lyles pick up the slack with career bests of 25 points and five 3-pointers two nights after he missed all eight of his field-goals attempts while scoring three points against the Orlando Magic.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (14-12): Van Gundy kept telling everybody Detroit wasn’t as good as its early 10-3 record and now he is expressing the Pistons aren’t as bad as they seem after six straight losses. “I kept saying things can change quickly in this league,” Van Gundy told reporters. “And they can. And they have on us right now. But they can change quickly back the other way, too. What I‘m trying to do is tell them the truth but I‘m also trying to provide a little bit of balance. I think this is a good team.” Star center Andre Drummond (six points on 1-of-5 shooting) and guard Reggie Jackson (two points on 0-of-9 shooting) will look to bounce back from horrific showings against the Celtics.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pistons won both of last season’s meetings and three of the past four matchups.

2. Detroit SG Avery Bradley is shooting just 35.4 percent from the field in six December games.

3. Jokic will likely miss his sixth consecutive game, while Millsap isn’t expected back for another two months.

PREDICTION: Pistons 109, Nuggets 105