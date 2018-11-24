Jackson, Griffin lead Pistons past Rockets in OT

Reggie Jackson scored 10 points in overtime, Blake Griffin supplied 28 points for the game and the host Detroit Pistons topped the Houston Rockets 116-111 on Friday.

Jackson finished with 22 points and six assists. Griffin added nine rebounds and four assists and Andre Drummond powered for 23 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks.

James Harden led the Rockets, who had a five-game winning streak snapped, with 33 points and eight assists. Clint Capela had a career-high 29 points and 21 rebounds and Chris Paul supplied 20 points and nine assists for Houston.

The teams were playing the back end of a home-and-home set. Houston won on its home court 126-124 on Wednesday.

Reggie Bullock made a corner three to give Detroit a 106-103 lead midway through overtime. Griffin then dunked after a Houston turnover.

Jackson’s bank shot with just over a minute left made it 113-105. A Jackson layup gave Detroit a double-digit lead.

Detroit took a 10-point lead early in the second half at 68-58 on a Glenn Robinson corner three. A Griffin layup less than a minute later put the Pistons up by 14.

Houston answered with a 16-3 run to cut it to one. Paul drained a 3-pointer with two seconds left in the third to give Houston a 79-78 lead.

The Rockets pushed the lead to six points before Jackson’s three-point play with 7:24 left. Detroit regained the lead on Jackson’s layup with 2:38 remaining.

Harden made three free throws 21 seconds later to put Houston back in front, 93-91 with 2:17 to go. Jackson answered with two free throws to tie it. Harden split two free throws but grabbed the rebound. He then lost the ball to Bruce Brown and Harden fouled him.

Brown made both free throws to give Detroit a 95-94 lead with 37.7 seconds remaining. Harden responded with a fallaway jumper 10 seconds later for a 96-95 Houston advantage.

Following a timeout, Griffin fired in a 3-pointer from the right wing with 2.6 seconds left with the shot clock about to expire. But Eric Gordon drove for a layup with one-tenths of a second remaining to tie it at 98-all and send the game into overtime.

—Field Level Media