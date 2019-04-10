Pistons rally past Grizzlies, inch closer to playoff berth

EditorsNote: Minor fixes throughout; added visiting Memphis Grizzlies in first graph

Apr 9, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ish Smith (14) takes a shot during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Andre Drummond scored 20 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons came back from a 22-point deficit to defeat the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 100-93 Tuesday night.

Despite winning, the Pistons (40-41) were unable to clinch the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Charlotte Hornets (39-42) beat the Cleveland Cavaliers and remain one game behind Detroit heading into Wednesday night’s final regular-season games.

The Pistons finish against the Knicks at New York while the Hornets host the Orlando Magic.

Detroit outscored Memphis 36-14 in the fourth quarter with reserve Ish Smith leading the way with 14 points in the period.

The Pistons, who trailed by 22 in the second quarter, climbed all the way back and took an 85-83 lead on Smith’s jumper just moments after his 3-pointer tied the score at 83-all.

Smith finished with 22 points off the bench, and Luke Kennard added 15 for Detroit.

Delon Wright, starting in place of the injured Mike Conley, scored 15 points and had nine rebounds for the Grizzlies. Memphis also got 15 points from Bruno Caboclo.

The Pistons came out sluggish and hit only seven of their first 21 shots while Memphis shot a sizzling 73 percent, hitting 14 of 19 shots to take a 32-20 lead after the first period.

Memphis outscored Detroit to start the second period 9-2 to open a 41-22 advantage on Chandler Parsons’ 3-pointer.

The Grizzlies, who were playing without Conley, Jonas Valanciunas, Avery Bradley and Joakim Noah, led 50-28 on Tyler Dorsey’s 3-pointer and held a 57-38 advantage at halftime.

The Pistons cut the deficit to 11 on Kennard’s trey with five minutes left in the third.

Detroit scored the first 10 points of the fourth and trailed 79-74. Tyler Zeller finally ended the Memphis drought with two free throws to put the Grizzlies up 81-74.

—Field Level Media